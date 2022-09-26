Save $50 on this 6 quart air fryer, now just $70

Air fryers are all the rage now. Your mom, friends, and coworkers – all use one, and they can’t stop trying to get you to get one. So, if you want to try one while saving a wad of cash, check out this offer from Ganiza.

For a limited time, you can get this 6-quart Ganiza air fryer for just $69.98 just by clicking the on-site coupon. It typically sells for $119.98.

This air fryer provides several cooking modes and presets that make preparing a crispy, satisfying meal as simple as pushing a button. Additionally, you can air fry, bake, roast, broil, and even dehydrate with one quiet, counter-sized appliance.

On top of that, this air fryer gives you features like a visible cooking window, a one-touch screen with 13 different cooking settings, and a massive 6-quart basket to cook all your favorite dishes.

Amazon shoppers seem to love it too. For instance, out of 31 reviews, this air fryer is sitting on a nearly perfect review rating of 4 and a half stars. That’s pretty impressive.

$70 for this air fryer is a pretty solid deal, and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this offer. So, if you plan on getting it, just know this offer is valid through October 2. Click the button below for more info.

