Facebook is back with a new VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2

Facebook has finally released the Oculus Quest 2, after a string of leaks that pretty much left nothing to the imagination. The only real surprise (and it’s a pleasant one)? The price, which is $299, a full $100 less than the previous model.

Don’t think that price cut means the internals have suffered, as Facebook has upgraded pretty much everything. The Snapdragon XR2 chip is much faster than the Snapdragon 835 that powered the original. You now get 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, and that will translate to better, smoother experiences while in VR.

Oh, the display got a huge bump too, with a single LCD screen providing 1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye, 50-percent more than the screen used in the first Quest HDM. It’s also capable of 90Hz refresh rates, but you’ll have to wait for the software update enabling that as the refresh rate at launch is 72Hz.

Comfort has also been improved, by slashing 10-percent off the weight of the original Quest headset. The Touch controllers have been tweaked for better haptic feedback, better hand tracking, and a thumb rest for when you’re taking a break. Facebook has also made some new accessories for the Oculus Quest 2, with a Fit Pack to adjust for different sized heads, an Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery to offer more comfort, and also extended play sessions.

Oculus Link will come out of beta this fall, which lets you connect your headset to your PC via a USB-C cable, giving you more power for your VR playing. Oculus Move will add fitness tracking to your headset when available later his year, turning your VR headset into a full fitness system. Nice. Oh, and Facebook Messenger, Assassin’s Creed, and Splinter Cell are all coming to VR also on Oculus hardware.

With every other VR headset manufacturer struggling to bring affordable headsets to the market, the Oculus Quest 2 is going to be the benchmark for consumer VR hardware. You can preorder one right now, direct from Oculus.

The big question, are you ok with having to have a Facebook account to use the Quest 2?

