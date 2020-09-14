Facebook is introducing Facebook Campus which is basically just what Facebook used to be

Way back in the day, Facebook (or The Facebook as it was originally called) was a place intended for college students. That was Mark Zuckerberg’s original idea. But, as we all know, Facebook grew into something much, much bigger than that. Anyways, here we are some 16 years later and Facebook is not just a social network, but also a cultural phenomenon that has taken over the world.

To put things into perspective, Facebook has over 1.69 billion users, and its net worth is around $527 billion. The net worth of Mark Zuckerberg is somewhere about $111 billion.

Facebook Campus is the newest product from Facebook that aims to be a social network exclusive for students. It’s a place where students can connect to other students, enjoy a college-related newsfeed, be part of student groups, chat with other students, etc. It’s pretty much like present-day Facebook, just for students only.

Students can open an account with Campus by using their .edu email address and their graduation year. Once they sign up, they can customize their profile using their profile and cover photos, add information such as their major, dorm, minor, off-campus interests, hometown, etc. The more details they can provide, the easier it will be for their classmates to find them and vice versa.

Currently, Campus is available only for students that attend one of 30 universities within the US. These include Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, Rice University, and more. It’s a bit odd that Harvard University, where Facebook was born, is not on that list.

Most experts don’t think that this is Zuckerberg being nostalgic about his student days and finishing what he originally meant to create. Instead, they believe that Campus is an attempt by Facebook to keep younger people on the platform.

