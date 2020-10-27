A Crash Bandicoot endless runner is coming to mobile in spring 2021

King, which makes titles like the infamous Candy Crush and Farm Heroes Saga, revealed back in July that it was working on a Crash Bandicoot mobile game, and now, three months later, we at least have a tentative date – Spring 2021.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is slated for a release on both Android and iOS. It’s one of those endless-runner type mobile games made popular from mobile titles like Temple Run and Subway Surfers. Unlike those two, however, On the Run! adds both weapon crafting and base building.

Watching the video below, the game oozes Crash Bandicoot’s iconic style and for gamers that grew up with games from the series, this is definitely at least worth checking out, even if it is just for the nostalgia factor. There’s no word on exactly how the monetization aspect will work in this free-to-play game, but in an interview (fair warning, the ads on this site are rough), developers noted that it would not use a mobile staple, stamina refills, which is definitely promising.

If you’re interested in playing this title, pre-registration for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available on both Android and iOS. While Spring 2021 could range from March through June, you might as well go ahead and preregister. Also, if you do that, you get an exclusive skin, and honestly, who doesn’t like some limited-edition in-game loot?

