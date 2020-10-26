Here are the best games to look out for in November 2020

It’s gaming Christmas! New consoles are launching! PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are finally going to sit under TVs all over the world.

Admittedly, there aren’t a massive amount of titles launching that are exclusive to the newest generation of consoles, but luckily both PS5 and XSX are both backwards compatible, so anything you buy you’ll be able to play on your shiny new piece of tech when you finally get them later this year.

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at some of the biggest games releasing in November.

Epic Adventures

With its humble beginnings as a niche PS2 series, you could forgive the Yakuza franchise for sticking to what it knows. However, the Ryu Ga Gatoku studio isn’t a traditional developer. Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10, with the PS5 version launching March 2021. It does away with the old free-flow fighting mechanics while banking on a much riskier turn-based battle system. Expect tons of exploration throughout Yokohama, ridiculous side quests to complete, and Mr. Shakedown’s daughter as a summon. Yes, you read that right.

Honestly, this is what I’m most excited about for November. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10, then PS5 November two days later. Origins and Odyssey were outstanding journeys that had more than 100 hours of content each, and Valhalla looks to continue that trend. The Hidden Blade makes a return, and it has lots of different Nordic and English regions to explore, as well as longship raids and battles.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia on November 19. CD Projekt Red is an incredible developer with an outstanding pedigree, so hype is off the charts for this. The Keanu Reeves-featured story takes inspiration from the highly-rated tabletop board game of the same name and casts you in the role of a mercenary outlaw who is looking for the key to immortality. Given that this comes from the same developer as The Witcher 3, you might want to clear some time to dive into this one.

Xbox Exclusives

The latest installment in Microsoft’s flagship Gears series comes to console when Gears Tactics launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X on November 10. As a Series X launch title, it looks to be the must-have release now that Halo: Infinite has been delayed to 2021. Turning the third-person gameplay on its head, the turn-based action and isometric viewpoint provide plenty of opportunities to perform deadly snipes, grisly shotgun blasts, and the iconic chainsaw slicing that we’ve loved since 2006.

Every console needs a good puzzler to break up the action-packed moments, which is why Tetris Effect: Connected is a perfect palate cleanser for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. An expansion of Tetris Effect, it has the same outstanding gameplay we all experienced on PS4 in 2018, but also adds in co-op and competitive multiplayer modes. As an added bonus, this timed exclusive launches directly onto Game Pass from November 10, so there’s no excuse for not downloading it.

The Falconeer is another console exclusive coming to Xbox Series X and PC on November 10. Riding on the back of a falcon, you’ll take on action-packed dogfighting sequences while also exploring a series of gorgeous backdrops. The controls have an almost rhythm-like aspect to them, as you build speed with various techniques before launching into fluid battles with fragile opponents. Think open-world Panzer Dragoon meets Star Fox and you’re on the right lines for this unique title.

Only on PlayStation

Step back into the Webbed Wonder’s suit when Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches for PS4 and PS5 on November 12. This standalone expansion offers the same web-slinging action as the original Marvel­-ous title while also giving further developments to the overarching storyline. New weapons and suits have been seen, so you’ll be able to fill Miles’ wardrobe in the same way you did Peter’s back in 2018.

Get ready to git gud all over again; Demon’s Souls is a PS5 launch title and a remake of the amazing PS3 original. Unlike remasters, it’s been rebuilt from the ground up, so everything has been refreshed. The graphics look incredible, controls have been overhauled and refined, and there’s even new content to enjoy. Demon’s Souls releases on November 12.

Feel the Beat

Anyone missing the Guitar Hero, Rock Band, or DJ Hero series may find Fuser captures their attention when it releases for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on November 10. You play as a DJ and have to mix up to four different tracks together with your pad’s face buttons. There are more than 100 songs to blend, so whether you’re a fan of Rage Against the Machine or 50 Cent, Smash Mouth, or Shania Twain, you’re likely to find something you like. Multiplayer mode lets you collaborate with other players, and you can also share your own mixes over social media. Maybe that DJ career you always dreamed of isn’t dead just yet…

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory releases on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This retelling of the KH story takes on A Whole New World of gameplay, as you battle enemies while completing more than 140 songs from the original installments. Whether you want to Let It Go or have Arabian Dreams of finishing every song available, you’ll want this game to become Part of Your World from November 13.

This is more feel the heat than feel the beat, but I had to fit it in somewhere. The studio developing Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was founded by several ex-Criterion staff – the same guys that made Burnout 3, Paradise, and the original Hot Pursuit. All DLC will be included, and you’ll experience the same high-octane action you did back in 2010, but in glorious, glorious HD beauty.

November is a very strange month. While there is plenty of titles launching, it also feels like developers are holding back before the next-gen is fully established. Most of the games here are also launching on current-gen consoles, so they’re not taking full advantage of the better spec of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Whatever you decide to spend your money on, though, it’s easy to find something well worth diving into.

