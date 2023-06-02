Is Genshin Impact on Xbox?

Short Answer: No, Genshin Impact is not available on Xbox and continues to deny users the chance to swing a sword alongside Amber, Lumine, or any other enchanting characters in the expansive world of Teyvat.

This might come as a sad tune for those who’ve been sharpening their Anemo Sword and patiently awaiting the arrival of Genshin Impact on Xbox, but alas, we bring more disheartening news.

Genshin Impact is available on virtually every other platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS.

However, the bustling Xbox community finds themselves left out in the cold as if they’re somehow stuck at Dragonspine without a Warming Bottle.

So, what’s the deal? Is Genshin Impact playable on Xbox? Will it ever come to Xbox?

Can you play Genshin Impact on Xbox?

Short answer: No, not at this time, at least.

This game not being on Xbox makes people wonder what is stopping this popular action RPG from reaching more players.

Image: Hoyoverse

Online rumors claim that Microsoft may have passed on the opportunity to include Genshin Impact on Xbox.

Despite the game’s unmatched success elsewhere, the consoles are seemingly receiving a cold shoulder, leaving one to question if there is even hope left for them.

The vibrant lands of Mondstadt and Liyue beckon gamers into a luscious, fantastical universe brimming with adventure, exploration, and skillful combat, making its absence on Xbox nothing short of a cruel mystery.

Genshin Impact on Xbox seems doubtful at this point

Why must fate toy with our hearts, denying Xbox loyalists the succulent nourishment of an open-world, gacha-driven delight?

And yet, here we are, and we still don’t know yet if this sad situation will resolve itself soon.

Still, the desire for a day when Windblume Festival celebrations bring together players from all platforms continues to grow among players.

Image: Hoyoverse

Until such a moment materializes, Xbox users are left clutching their controller, gazing longingly at the forbidden world of Teyvat, gritting their teeth, and hoping for a miracle to bridge the gap once and for all.

Hang in there, Xbox faithful — your time may yet come. In the meantime, rumor has it Dendro will change everything; we sure hope it changes more than just elemental reactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What about PlayStation? Is Genshin Impact playable on the PS5? Yes, Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Players can download the game for free from the PlayStation Store.

When is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox? As of now, there is still no specific release date for Genshin Impact on Xbox platforms. HoYoverse, the game developer, hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to Xbox Series X & S or Xbox One consoles.

Is Genshin Impact available on Xbox Game Pass? As of now, there is still no specific release date for Genshin Impact on Xbox platforms. HoYoverse, the game developer, hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to Xbox Series X & S or Xbox One consoles. Here is the source.

Is Genshin Impact available on Nintendo Switch? Despite much anticipation, as of May 17, 2023, Genshin Impact has not yet made its way to the Nintendo Switch platform, leaving fans awaiting any new information on its eventual release source. Although a Switch port was officially confirmed to be in development as early as January 2020, there remains no clear indication of when this popular game will finally debut on the console

