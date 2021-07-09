Genshin Impact’s 2.0 update is finally adding the feature we’ve all been asking for

Surprise, surprise! Genshin Impact‘s new 2.0 update is finally bringing cross-save features to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

This is a big deal because the award-winning 2020 release’s most obvious Achilles heel was the fact that you were bound to the PlayStation ecosystem or, well, everywhere else. On top of all the new content, this is finally part of the game after the July 21st update!

If you haven’t played Genshin Impact (yet) and are wondering what cross-save will allow you to do, let me paint you a picture. I was preparing to move when Genshin came out last year. Because of this, I played far more on my laptop and phone.

This meant I earned more desirable and meta-defining characters there, while my PlayStation account never had anything over a four-star character. With this new update, I’ll be able to play my PC account on PlayStation, or if I so wanted, the PlayStation account on mobile or PC.

On top of this highly requested feature, the world of Genshin Impact will be further expanded with the new Inazuma continent. This Japan-inspired continent will bring an entire new massive area to the game. This will also include new story missions, three new characters, new bosses, and massive new bosses to battle. Also, expect a ton of water, as Inazuma is comprised of six main islands.

Genshin Impact’s 3 new characters are Kamisato Ayaka, a Cryo sword user that was leaked back in beta testing. Yoimiya is a Pyro archer that will probably render Amber useless for those that pull the five-star character. Finally, Sayu is a great sword user that also is an Anemo vision wielder. All 3 characters cover a majority of available elements. Ayaka has also been a character that Genshin Impact’s subreddit has been excited about for a very long time.

The 2.0 update, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia,” goes live July 21st, and I personally can’t wait.

