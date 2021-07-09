This might look like a Sega Dreamcast, but it’s actually much more

For retro gaming enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than the Sega Dreamcast. That classic gray-on-gray look brings back memories of when gaming was just beginning to break ground. The Sega Dreamcast was unique, with all of the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games as well as dozens of unique and exciting titles that helped shape children’s love for gaming in the 90s.

Now imagine you can take that classic Dreamcast look and stuff it full of updated components to create yourself an all-new gaming machine capable of running today’s games inside of one of the consoles of yesterday. That’s exactly what PC modder Temujin123 has done.

In a post on a ComputerBase forum, Temujin123 showed off his all-new creation. The PC modder built an entire gaming computer inside of a classic Sega Dreamcast console. And it doesn’t seem like it was a simple task.

The PC is built off an AMD Ryzen 4650G processor, meaning the Dreamcast-PC doesn’t need a dedicated graphics card. This allows for more space inside the PC for the 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

One of the coolest parts of this PC build is the new DVD drive that Temujin123 installed. They used a magnetic switch that spins the disc drive whenever it closes. This lets the PC work similarly to how the original Dreamcast console worked.

Of course, this is not an insanely powerful PC. With the Ryzen 4650G platform, this PC can run today’s games at 720P at around 30 to 60 FPS. While this performance can certainly be beaten, it’s impressive to find that kind of gaming power inside of a console that originally launched in 1998.

