Apple has released its ‘Best of 2020’ lists and Genshin Impact and Wakeout! are at the top

It’s the end-of-year awards season, and today, it’s Apple’s turn to showcase what we’ve been using on their products. Fifteen apps and games made the list, ranging from apps to make life easier, to improving personal health, and ways to connect in our socially-distanced times.

Is it too early to call 2020 the “Year of Genshin Impact“? Apple wasted no time calling it the best game on iOS in 2020, hot on the heels of Google doing the same for the Android version. Will it make “Best of” lists for PC and PlayStation this year? We wouldn’t bet against it, as the game’s popularity skyrocketed almost immediately.

Apple’s pick of best iOS apps includes Wakeout!, which guides you through easy to do movements aimed at reducing stress, and ZOOM, as video calling replaces so many of our in-person interactions. Disney+ picks up another accolade for Apple TV App of the Year, which feels kinda odd with Apple picking a rival streaming service as the winner. 2020 really has been weird.

If you’ve got an iPad, it’s worth checking out Legends of Runeterra, which really takes advantage of the extra real estate of the larger screen. Unless you don’t like card-based strategy games, in which case go and use the free trial of Apple Arcade to play Sneaky Sasquatch, because you can adopt a dog in that, and that makes any game better.

This year has been anything but normal, and the rest of Apple’s list reflects the cultural swings 2020 brought. The trending watchword in apps? Helpfulness, with everything from relaxation to self-care, to staying connected, and games to occupy us during downtime. Let’s hope for a better 2021 while keeping that shift to helpfulness alive.

