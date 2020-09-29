Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2020

September seemed to fly by, and now we’re back again with another month of free games for Xbox Games with Gold members. While the games available this month are standard for Microsoft in recent months – by that, I mean terribly boring – it comes at a time that Microsoft’s Game Pass continues to build value.

Now, I’m not here to say that Microsoft is purposely releasing super boring games to drive members to Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold, but, I mean c’mon, look at the free Games with Gold for October below.

Also, friendly reminder, you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold membership to continue to enjoy these games.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2020

You can watch the video above to see all four games available during the month of October, but honestly, I’m not familiar with any of them. Except maybe Costume Quest…maybe.

All four games and their availability can be found below:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

– Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One Maid of Sker – Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

– Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy – Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

– Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Costume Quest – Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

So, umm, yeah, there you have it, the free Xbox Games with Gold for October. Yay?

What do you think? Plan on playing any of these games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

