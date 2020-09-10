Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, now has a price tag and a release date, but Microsoft isn’t done there. The company has also announced that Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC members will soon have access to a large selection of games from EA, for free. There’s not a firm release date yet, but expect the change to happen during the holiday season this year.

Typically, EA Play, which is just a rebranding of EA Access and Origin Access, runs you $4.99 a month on console, with two different versions being available on PC, one for $4.99 and one for $14.99. The more expensive version on PC gives you access to a larger number of games.

In the blog post announcing EA Play on Game Pass, Microsoft notes that gamers will gain access to “more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.”

In addition to all of these new games that players will be able to access, there will also be new in-game challenges and rewards, member-only content, and discounts available on EA digital purchases for games, DLC, and more.

It’s not all awesome though, and while technically not related to the news above, it has also been confirmed that the PC version of Game Pass will double in price, from the introductory rate of $4.99 a month to $9.99 a month. While price increases are never fun, it is still an awesome deal.

What do you think? Excited to have access to a bunch of EA games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

