Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox Series X releases on November 10 and will set you back $499

Microsoft and Sony have been keeping things close to the chest in regards to their next-gen consoles, but now, after a leak of the Xbox Series S yesterday, Microsoft has lifted the veil off of the Xbox Series X.

The console will set you back a surprisingly refreshing $499 and will be available on November 10. Preorders start on September 22. Microsoft is also offering up a payment plan for gamers through the All Access program. You’ll have to submit to a credit check, but if everything comes back copacetic, you’ll pay $34.99 a month for 24 months. That might seem expensive, but you do get Game Pass Ultimate with that deal, as well.

If you are in one of these 12 countries, you’ll be able to snag an Xbox Series X or S through the All Access program when the console launches. More countries are expected to be added in 2021.

It’s about time one either Sony or Microsoft completely unveiled their next-gen console. We’ve been involved in a game of chicken for months now. If I were a betting man, I’d also venture to say that we’ll see a similar announcement from Sony here in the next couple of days – a week, tops.

What do you think? Excited for the Xbox Series X? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

