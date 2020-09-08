The all-digital Xbox Series S is going to set you back a cool $299

As Sony and Microsoft continue to play the most annoying game of chicken for who is going to do a full unveil first for the next-gen consoles, new leaks and reports have put Microsoft on the spot. We now know the price of the previously-rumored Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s all-digital next-gen console.

First leaked earlier this week, the all-digital Xbox Series S has an official price point of $299. On the not-official end, the full-sized, full-featured Xbox Series X is expected to come in at $499. Both consoles are expected (from the leaks) to launch on November 10.

When it comes to what actually is inside of the cheaper machine, that’s not yet known, but gamers shouldn’t expect the same internals in both the Series S and Series X. That said, one leaker mentions 1440p at 60 FPS, DirectX ray tracing, and 4K upscaling for games. Looking past stats, this $299 console is going to go great with Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Other than that, not much else is known about the Series S or the more-powerful Xbox Series X. But as you can see in the tweet above, it looks like Microsoft is gearing up for more news soon.

With the new console season fast approaching, it was only a matter of time before leaks and news started releasing. Now that information from Microsoft is starting to come to light, will Sony follow suit and start releasing more details about the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5?

What do you think? Are you interested in this surprisingly-affordable Xbox Series S? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

