Here’s where you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X when it releases later this year

While we still don’t have a firm release date for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, we are starting to get a better idea of just where you’ll be able to pre-order it when it does release. With ongoing Covid-19 concerns, you may feel like ordering online is your best bet, instead of trying to brave the world by snagging one in-store.

That said, Microsoft is still keeping many things close to its chest, including the price. Regardless, if you are planning on snagging a shiny new console when it releases, you’ll have some online options available. We’ll break them down here, as well as provide links where applicable.

Where to preorder the Xbox Series X

All the usual suspects are here, and we’ll be updating this list as more locations become available. Obviously, you can’t actually preorder them right now, but these pages should provide links when preorders are live, as well as give users a way to sign up for updates regarding the console.

