Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, will arrive in November

If you are excited about the Xbox Series X but have been bummed out by a lack of release date, well, we’ve got some good news (kind of). Now, in a new blog post from Microsoft, the company has somewhat spilled the beans on when to expect the next Xbox.

November. Just… November. While the company is hesitant to give an exact date, they did announce that November is the planned release timeframe. Honestly, this isn’t super surprising, but it’s nice to have confirmation.

This news comes alongside the announcement that the next game in the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, is being delayed and will not release until 2021. While that news is definitely a bummer, Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, really wants you to get excited about what will be available at launch.

“We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year.”

As for when to expect the PlayStation 5, well, that information isn’t available yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar November announcement in the days or weeks ahead.

