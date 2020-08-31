Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2020

Another month, another batch of free games for Xbox gamers that have Xbox Live Gold. With the subscription service, users get access to online gaming with friends (and enemies) as well as other perks including free games each month.

This month is no exception, with Microsoft giving out four games over the course of the month. Don’t forget, you’ll need an active subscription to play these games in the future.

As it has been for the past handful of months, the games are…kinda lackluster. But hey, free is free! Let’s take a look at the games.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This month sees four extremely meh titles, but if you have exhausted your current library of games, you might find something here worth playing. You have The Division (the first one), The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, de Blob 2, and Armed and Dangerous.

If this had been The Division 2, this would be a solid month, but highlighting a four-year-old game as the full month title is almost insulting, even if the game is free.

Here are the games and the dates they will be available:

So, there you have it, the free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2020!

What do you think? Plan on snagging any (or all) of these games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.