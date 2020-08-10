Thanks to a leak, Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen Xbox might have an official name

While next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony are definitely huge talking points right now, both companies have been keeping things pretty close to the chest considering both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are scheduled for launches later this year.

For Microsoft, we know the main next-gen Xbox will be called the Xbox Series X, but until now, we really didn’t know what the company had planned on calling the rumored lower-priced, maybe disc-free option that falls under the Project Scarlett codename. In that, there were two versions Anaconda and Lockhart. Anaconda turned out to be the Series X, but there has been surprisingly little information about Lockhart.

Now, it’s quite possible we at least know the name, thanks to a now-deleted post on Reddit and reported on by CNET.

Apparently, Reddit user Zakk_exe picked up a supposed next-gen controller off the website OfferUp for a mere $35. When the controller arrived, it showed what devices it was compatible with. This included the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS. But that’s not all, beside the Xbox Series X naming it also noted compatibility with the Xbox Series S, a name that has not been confirmed for the other next-gen Xbox console.

It is now being assumed that this will be the name of the next-gen, cheaper Xbox console. The “S” naming convention would not be something new to Microsoft, as it already sells an Xbox One S – basically the upgraded version of the original Xbox One.

The S name for the next-gen console has also been tossed around for a while now, but this would be the first time anyone has seen it out in the wild.

Hopefully, we will not have to wait long for confirmation as Phil Spencer, VP of gaming at Microsoft, is expected to unveil the console this month.

