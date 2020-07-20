Microsoft quietly removed 12-month subscription option for Xbox Live Gold from Microsoft Store

With Xbox Game Pass getting more features, and bundles available that include Xbox Live Gold, it’s starting to seem like the OG gaming subscription from Microsoft is losing a bit of relevance. It’s possible that Microsoft feels the same way, as the company has removed the 12-month subscription from the Microsoft Store.

Typically $10 a month, Xbox Live Gold also has a three-month option for $25, and a $60 option for a year. Noticed last week by TrueAchievements, the $60 option could no longer be found in the Microsoft Store. While some thought it was removed in error, Microsoft confirmed the removal to TrueAchievements, noting, “At this time, Xbox has decided to remove the 12 months Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft online Store. Customers can still sign up for a one month or three month Xbox Live Gold subscription online through the Microsoft Store.”

Microsoft is definitely making changes in preparation for the next-gen Xbox Series X. Recently, the company announced it would discontinue production of the all-digital Xbox One S and the Xbox One X. The company also recently confirmed that Game Pass Ultimate, which gives gamers access to a library of games plus Xbox Live Gold, would soon get new functionality in the form of xCloud, Microsoft’s game streaming service.

It’s quite possible that Microsoft is reconsidering the multiple subscription services, and is instead looking for ways to offer a singular, uniform solution for Xbox gamers. That said, currently, year passes of Xbox Live Gold are still available basically everywhere, so we shouldn’t expect anything to happen in the immediate future.

