RIP Kinect: Microsoft all but officially kills off the peripheral

The Kinect always felt like a weird accessory for Xbox consoles. It very much was the answer to Nintendo’s motion-controlled theme with the Wii, but Microsoft never completely leaned into it. This left users with a smattering of games, some good, some bad, but the general sentiment always seemed to be a resounding “meh.”

Now, alongside news that xCloud is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, it seems that Microsoft doesn’t have any current plans for Kinect support on its upcoming Xbox Series X console. The news comes tucked away in a section about backwards compatibility on the console.

According to Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, “It’s our intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console.”

From images of the Xbox Series X, we already knew there wasn’t a direct port for the Kinect, but newer Microsoft consoles like the Xbox One S could utilize the Kinect through an adapter. This doesn’t seem to be the case with the Series X, as Spencer recently told The Verge that there is “no way for Kinect to work” with the new console from Microsoft.

RIP Kinect, you will most likely not be missed.

