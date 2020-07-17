Apparently, the US Army tried to recruit Twitch viewers through a fake giveaway

Twitch is home to a variety of streamers. From esports stars to chess masters, there’s a little bit of everything on the platform. There are also dedicated channels for multiple branches of the US military, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In fact, the US Army is an official sponsor of Twitch’s esports brand, Twitch Rivals, which highlights a variety of esports on the channel.

Now, the US Army’s Twitch channel is coming under fire for a promoted giveaway that, according to The Nation, doesn’t actually point to a giveaway. Instead, it points to a recruitment link where gamers can put in their information, but the page has nothing regarding the actual giveaway. The Nation notes that the page has “no additional mention of a contest, odds, total number of winners, or when a drawing will occur.”

The promotion was found within the Army’s Twitch chat, where it would repeatedly tell viewers they could win an expensive Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

Now, after The Nation’s report and multiple streamers on Twitter speaking up, Twitch has put a stop to the possibly deceptive giveaway, noting that it doesn’t meet the company’s terms and conditions regarding promoted giveaways.

In a statement to Kotaku, a Twitch spokesperson states, “Per our Terms of Service, promotions on Twitch must comply with all applicable laws. This promotion did not comply with our Terms, and we have required them to remove it.” From reports, the Army has yet to respond to this.

It’s good to see Twitch taking an active approach to this, now if only I could stop being haunted by this cursed tweet.

