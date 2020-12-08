You can now use Apple Music on your Google Assistant-powered smart speakers

Google has added another music streaming service to its smart speakers, but it’s one you’d not expect. Apple Music is now available on every Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, including Google’s own line of Nest Audio speakers.

That means if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can link your account in the Google Home app, joining the other streaming services like Deezer, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora. Once Apple Music is set to your default streaming service, you can play your music the same way you’re used to, by saying “Hey Google, play my playlist” etc. You can also ask for specific songs, or music by genre, activity, or mood, or play your owned library of music.

Multiroom works as well if you have multiple Google Assistant speakers around your home, making it a cheaper option to buying multiple HomePod Minis. Apple Music is already available on Alexa-enabled devices, so this fits with Apple’s push to gain more services revenue.

With the ability to have up to 100,000 of your own songs in your personal library, Apple Music is an attractive option for those who prefer to own their music. Now subscribers can buy almost any smart speaker and still be able to stream their library or the huge catalog of streaming music and podcasts.

Apple Music integration to your Nest or Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays is rolling out now in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan. We can only assume that Apple Music will come to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers in more areas in the future.

