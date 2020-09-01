You can now use Google Assistant to send voice memos to your friends – here’s how

Google Assistant is already the go-to for a variety of tasks for many people, but now it’s gaining some new tricks. One of the coolest? The ability to send audio messages to your friends. Okay, maybe it’s not the most glamorous thing in the world, but it’s super useful.

Remember when all we had was flip phones, and you could use them as walkie-talkies? That was undoubtedly cool, but it had a major problem. If walkie-talkie mode was on, people could get in touch with you at any time, without you having to pick up. That’s a problem if you forgot to disable the mode before you went to sleep. It’s even more of a problem if you were away from your phone, as your friends might not realize, leading to miscommunications.

Sending voice messages with Google Assistant solves those annoyances, letting you send little voice clips to your contacts easily. It’s also simpler than having to deal with voicemail, as the clip sits in their messages app until opened.

Using the feature couldn’t be easier

To use the new feature, you simply need to tell Google Assistant. Just say “Hey Google, send an audio message” and record your message. You can also say, “Hey Google, send Frank a message saying ‘I picked up the food.'” and it will send the message directly to the contact.

It’s rolling out to all English-speaking countries right now, as well as Portuguese support if you live in Brazil. Hopefully, the rest of the world will get the feature over time.

Oh, and the other new tricks? Simplified sharing to your contacts, snapping hands-free selfies, calling (or texting) your best friend if you’re dashing to be on time, finding takeaway, and reading web articles to you. Nice.

