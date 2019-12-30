How to locate and delete voice commands on Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, and Cortana

It probably goes without saying that voice command technology has changed the way we work and relax.

If anyone in an office needs a reminder on what is on their schedule today, all they need to do is ask Alexa or their Google Assistant to get a refresher. If a student is up at night scrambling to finish a research paper, they can ask Siri and Cortana for some information on a topic.

As great as these devices are, sometimes they have an overabundance of voice commands on them. There’s also the added (justifiable) paranoia of employees of the manufacturers listening to the commands as well.

That being said, with that in mind, there are ways to delete the voice commands. And the methods on how to do that are easy. Most of them require a working computer in order to log into accounts tied with the devices.

Want to know how to delete your commands on all of those devices listed above? Read on.

Amazon Alexa

Devices compatible with Alexa include all Amazon built ones, such as the Echo, Fire TV, certain Kindle models, and many more. Click here for a full list of Alexa compatible devices.

Deleting voice commands via a computer:

Log into your Amazon account Click on the Accounts & Lists on the upper right-hand corner Under “Digital content and devices”, click Manage content and devices On that menu, open up the Privacy Settings Once there, click on Review Voice History This menu will display all of the user’s voice commands. From here, they can click on individual recordings or they can click on the delete all option at the top.

Alexa can be enabled to delete recordings by asking it “Alexa, delete what I said today.” However, in order to that, it needs to be turned on:

Repeat steps 1 through 4 above. On the Review Voice History menu, there will be an option titled Enable Deletion by Voice Turn that on Start asking your Echo or Fire TV stick to start deleting commands

Finally, if you don’t want Jeff Bezos and Co. to hear in on your recordings. Follow the steps below:

Go through steps 1 through 4 on the first list above Click on Manage Your Alexa Data From this menu, click on the box next to the Use Voice Recordings to Improve Amazon Services and to Develop New Features option to uncheck it

Siri

Nearly every Apple manufactured device, ranging from the iPhone 11 to the Macbook Air, has Siri.

Here’s how to delete Siri voice history:

Go to the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad After arriving in the Settings menu, tap on Siri & Search In this menu, tap on Siri & Dictation History The final step involves tapping the Delete Siri & Dictation History option. From there, the commands will be removed from the device

For macOS users, they can find the same options to delete voice commands by going into System Preferences and clicking on the Siri icon. Users will follow the same steps as they would deleting them off an iPhone or iPad.

Users can disable Siri through iOS and macOS as well:

Find and go into Settings Tap on Privacy Scroll through the Privacy menu to find Analytics & Improvements and tap on that In this menu, switch off the Improve Siri & Dictation option

Google Assistant

Out of all the digital assistants, Google Assistant probably appears on the most devices. Of course, it’s on the Google Pixel phones and a myriad of Android-based devices, but Google Home and Nest are both enabled with Assistant and you can get the app on your Apple devices, as well.

How to delete your Google Assistant voice data:

Log onto your Google Account (from Google.com or Google Chrome app) On the main screen, click on Data & Personalization In this menu, click on Manage Your Activity Controls Click on Web & App Activity Users can click on Choose to Delete Automatically, where Google will periodically delete recordings over certain periods of time Unless you want to delete specific recordings, click on Filter by Date & Product and choose Voice & Audio as the product Click on Apply to bring up all of the voice recordings under the account From here, users can delete which ones by clicking on them and then clicking on the trash can that’s next to each recording.

On the Manage Your Activity menu, users can uncheck Include Voice and Audio Recordings. This allows Google to no longer store voice recordings.

Cortana

Fun fact: Microsoft’s Cortana assistant is named after the female AI in the Halo video games.

A handful of platforms Cortana is on include Windows 10, Xbox One, and Skype.

Here’s how to delete your voice records from Cortana:

Log into your Microsoft account In the Settings of the account, click on Privacy On the Privacy menu, click on Voice The Voice menu lists the recordings individually that can be deleted by clicking on the Clear option If you want to delete everything from Microsoft’s server, click on Clear Activity

There you have it, how to delete your voice assistant data across Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana. Pretty easy, right?

What do you think? Plan on using any of these guides to monitor your voice data? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

