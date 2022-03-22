How to call someone from Alexa and Amazon Echo

Amazon’s Alexa isn’t just there to talk to you, she’s also handy at being your personal assistant. That includes calling someone from your Echo devices. You can also use the Alexa app on your phone if you don’t own an Echo.

Echo Show devices (and the Alexa app) can place video calls; while every other Echo device can make voice calls. You can call your own Echo devices, most phone numbers, and even Echo devices owned by others in some cases.

We’ll walk you through the process on both the Echo and through the Alexa app below.

How to call someone from Alexa

Well, the first thing to know is that you don’t even need an Echo device. You can call using the Alexa app, to anyone in your contacts that also have their Alexa account or Echo device set up to receive calls.

Open the Alexa app on your phone Tap on Communicate at the bottom of the home screen Register for Alexa-to-Alexa calling if needed, by confirming your name, allowing access to your contacts, and verifying your phone number Tap on Call and choose the person you want to call from your Contacts They need Alexa calling to be enabled. You’ll see the option when tapping on their name, or you’ll see a prompt to invite them to Alexa calls You can also say Alexa, call [contact name] and she’ll do the hard work The call will be routed to the Echo device owned by the person you’re calling. It’ll also go to the Alexa app, so they have a choice of where to answer. Hang up by tapping the End button or saying Alexa, hang up

If you’re calling to an Echo Show, or the Alexa app, you can do a video call by tapping the video icon. Incoming calls make the ring on your Echo device light up green, and Alexa will tell you who is calling.

Answer the call by saying Alexa, answer, or drop the call by saying Alexa, ignore.

Using Drop In on an Echo device

You can also turn your Echo devices into an intercom. Any Echo device attached to your Amazon account is available to Drop In on, while your friends can give you permission to Drop In on their own devices.

Open the Alexa app and go to the Communicate tab

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Drop In icon at the top

Image: KnowTechie

Tap to go to My Communication Settings if you’ve never enabled Drop In before

Tap the toggle next to Allow Drop In to enable it

Image: KnowTechie

Now tapping the Drop In icon will bring up a list of devices you can call

Image: KnowTechie

You can also say Alexa, drop in on [device name]. You can drop in on one device, or say Alexa, drop in on all devices to broadcast to every Echo device in your home

To end the drop in, say Alexa, hang up

You can also use Drop In on devices outside your home; if the device’s owner has given you permission to do so.

They can do this from the Alexa app, Communicate > Contacts then tapping Allow Drop In from the contact card. Saying Alexa, drop in on [contact name] will connect to their device.

How to call someone from your Echo device

Image: KnowTechie

Did you know you can call a phone from your Echo device (or Alexa app) in the US, UK, Canada, or Mexico?

Most landline or cellular numbers are supported, as are all Echo devices. Setting up Alexa-to-Alexa calling associates your phone number with your Alexa account. This will be the number that caller ID shows for whoever you call.

To call anyone in your Contacts, say, Alexa, call [contact’s name] To call a number not saved in your Contacts, say Alexa, call [phone number].

That’s it, Alexa will dial their number and connect you. You can specify which number to use if they have multiple ones saved in your Contacts.

Alexa and your Echo devices can’t call 1-900 numbers, emergency services, any special dial codes like 411, and international numbers that aren’t in the US, UK, Canada, or Mexico.

You can also ask Alexa to navigate phone trees, by saying Alexa, press [number] on the dial pad. This might not always work, so have a backup plan.

Use Alexa or an Echo device to connect with friends and loved ones

Now you know all you need to about calling with Alexa, found on Amazon Echo devices, apps, and multiple third-party devices.

She’s not just for checking on the weather, finding out the time, and setting timers for your cooking.

