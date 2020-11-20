Google Assistant is adding new family features that should come in handy this holiday season

This year’s holiday festivities are going to feel a lot different for many people. As we all should be doing our best to limit our social exposure, Google is adding new Google Assistant features that should help to make keeping up with your family a bit easier and more convenient.

Most of the features seem to be pointed towards those with Nest Hub Max and other smart displays that use Google Assistant.

First off, you have the Family Notes feature which Google notes is rolling out today. This one is pretty self-explanatory. Basically, tell Google to make a family note with instructions, and then that note will pop up on smart displays. It’s pretty basic, but honestly, with how hectic the holidays can be, this could definitely be useful.

Then, there is the Family Bell which is seeing some updates, as well. Think of this as Family Notes, but more in your face. These are scheduled reminders that allow you to ping family members with chore reminders or basically anything. The update includes new bell sounds and suggested prompts.

Finally, and possibly the biggest update, there is a way to keep track of your family members through Google Maps and Life360. All you need to do is ask Google “Where’s my family?” or “Where’s Kevin?” and you’ll be able to see their location on Google Maps.

Overall, these are some solid additions to Google Assistant and they couldn’t come at a more opportune time. The holidays are hectic under normal circumstances, and this year definitely has the potential to add all-new levels of stress and confusion.

