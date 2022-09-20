New Google ‘Nest WiFi Pro 6E’ leaks via product listing

We’re a few weeks from Google’s next device event, which takes place on October 7. We’re expecting to see more Nest products, a new Pixel Watch, and more.

And thanks to one retailer’s recent blunder, we can guess one of those new Nest products will be.

Yup, that’s the Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E router, which showed up on multiple B&H listings over the weekend.

Assuming the listings are accurate, we can predict that Google’s mesh router will be available in four colors and at three different price points.

The Nest WiFi Pro will cost $199.99 each, a 2-pack will be $299.99, and a 3-pack will run at $399.99. It will be available in Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/green).

Unfortunatley, we don’t know what the device will look like. The B&H listings only displayed placeholder images.

Will Google change the rounded cylinder design of the current Nest WiFi?

Thanks to the FCC certification process, we already knew that Google was working on a new WiFi 6E router. That’s a big jump in speed from the WiFi 5 that the current Nest router supports.

WiFi 6E could mean up to 9.6Gbps connection speeds in your home and between your devices. It also means that your airwaves should be less congested and free from interference from your neighbors.

It uses a third bandwidth range, between 6GHz and 7GHz. With most routers using either 2.4GHz or 5GHz, moving your home traffic into another range makes it less likely to notice interference.

We don’t have long to wait for an official confirmation. The next Made By Google event is October 7. We’re expecting to see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and new Nest devices.

