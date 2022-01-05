TP-Link’s new router automatically adjusts its antennas to give you the best signal

Move over ASUS, because the wildest router we’ve seen at CES 2022 comes from TP-Link. The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni has automatically adjusting antennas to keep your home bathed in sweet, stable WiFi 6E.

TP-Link didn’t add RGB or anything ‘gamery.’ Instead, they added mechanized antennas. The router monitors where in your home WiFi devices are being used, and moves the antennas to best optimize everything for everyone.

The router has three bands, one 2.4GHz, one 5GHz, and one in the new 6GHz band. TP-Link says it can do speeds of over 10Gbps in all, but that requires optimal conditions and multiple channels being used at once.

If you need a little explainer on WiFi 6E, we’ll let How-To Geek do the honors. The short version is that it adds the 6GHz band to your router, with the aim of reducing congestion. That’s good news for apartment dwellers, at least until every router uses 6GHz and clogs the airwaves again.

Let’s go back to the automatically adjusting antennas, which are shown in the GIF below:

GIF: TP-Link

Now that you’ve seen it in action in the GIF above, isn’t that nutty? I mean it’s like a crab stuck on its back, or some sci-fi spaceship adjusting its wings for takeoff. Never mind the WiFi signal optimization, I could sit watching that all day. Maybe I’ll get one, just for that purpose…

TP-Link says the Archer AXE200 Omni should be available at some point in 2022. The company hasn’t released any pricing details at this time.

Editor’s recommendations: