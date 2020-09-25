Ring is moving from the home and into the car with new security systems

Ring, known for its line of home security cameras, announced this week that it is releasing a trio of products meant for your car. This is the first time Ring has branched out from the home market. The three products are the Ring Car Alarm, Ring Car Connect, and Ring Car Cam.

Each product serves different, yet similar purposes. So, let’s take a quick look at each of these new products from Ring.

Ring Car Alarm

The Ring Car Alarm is probably the most straightforward product of the bunch. This hooks into your car’s current diagnostic port to provide basic monitoring in the form of window breaks, external hits, or if someone is trying to tow the vehicle. It also has a built-in alarm that you can activate from the Ring app. Pretty straightforward stuff.

Car Cam

This is a step-up from the previous Car Alarm and is actually a physical camera. You can set it up on your dash and the two cameras will monitor the front of your car and the interior. It will also monitor for break-ins, hits, and towing, but unlike the Car Alarm, this one will provide video evidence. It also includes a feature that will “ping” first responders in case there is a serious crash. The Car Cam requires WiFi or LTE for connectivity purposes.

Ring Car Connect

The final announcement is not really a product announcement, but instead a service one. The company has announced that it will be working with automotive manufacturers like Tesla to integrate some of this technology into already-present camera systems. Basically, through the use of API’s, car owners will be able to tap into already-present security systems like cameras to monitor the things mentioned throughout this article.

Overall, there’s a lot of interesting stuff coming out from Ring, and it seems that some of these new car announcements definitely make sense in relation to Amazon’s recent announcement of its Sidewalk system.

What do you think? Interested in any of these new security products from Ring? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

