Ring has a new security camera that flies around your home and monitors things

Ring continues to crank out security devices, and now the company is here with its most unique offering yet – a flying drone that monitors your home when you aren’t around. Yep, you read that right. The Ring Always Home Cam is expected to set people back around $250 and will release in 2021.

So, how will it work? Much like your robovacs that map rooms and can either clean autonomously or on set paths, you’ll be able to do similar things with the Always Home Cam. At first, you’ll need to build a map of your home and do some things to make sure the drone looks in the appropriate places, but after that, it will be able to monitor your home on its own.

Also like some robovacs, when the drone has finished monitoring your home, it will automatically return to the charging dock. It should be noted that while the drone is charging that the camera is obscured and it only records while in flight. It would have been nice to see this work as both a stationary camera and a flying camera, but sadly, that isn’t the case.

Overall, it’s an interesting piece of tech, but one that will have to prove itself when it releases in 2021.

