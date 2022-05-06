Google Nest cameras now work on any Alexa device with a screen

Google just dropped a bombshell of an announcement for Google Nest customers. Starting today, the company is pushing out a new Alexa skill that allows newer Nest cameras and doorbells to live stream directly to Fire TVs, Echo Shows, and Fire tablets.

With this update, Google primarily targets its Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell devices launched in 2021. These devices include the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery).

So how does it work? It’s simple. Nest users can say, “Alexa, show my [camera name],” and a live feed will automatically display on any supported Alexa device with a screen. Again, this applies to products like Fire TVs, Echo Shows, and Fire tablets.

Of course, users will have to set this new functionality up via the Google Home app and enable the Google Nest skill in the Alexa mobile app. Google offers step-by-step instructions here on its announcement page.

As an added bonus, Nest Doorbell camera users also have the option of two-way communication with visitors through Alexa-enabled devices.

Additionally, Google says Alexa will soon be able to announce when your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell detects someone at the front door. Unfortunately, this functionality isn’t available in the latest update, but the company says it’s coming soon.

