Amazon has a new $60 smart thermostat to compete with Nest and Wyze

If you’ve been waiting for an Alexa product to help control your home’s temperature, then good news, as Amazon has announced a new smart thermostat today during its hardware event.

Similar to offerings from Nest and Wyze, the smart thermostat will learn from your habits and be able to detect when you are home. That way, it can better control temperatures and, hopefully, save you some money on utility bills.

This is done through the use of Amazon Hunches, an Alexa-focused ability that learns from your habits to best predict what you want. So, in the case of the thermostat, it could mean things like lowering the temperature a couple of degrees before bedtime.

As The Verge notes, this option from Amazon is much cheaper than things like the Nest thermostat, and even cheaper than budget-focused products from Wyze.

Also from The Verge, Amazon is partnered with Honeywell on this project, which means that the Alexa-enabled thermostat should work with most 24V HVAC systems. This will be great for people that can’t – or don’t want to – make a bunch of changes just for a smart thermostat.

Amazon notes that with possible utility provider rebates, the smart thermostat could cost as little as $10, but even without rebates, $59.99 is hard to pass up.

The smart thermostat is opening up for preorder today, and will update with a link and shipping date when available.

