The 5 best gadgets for extending your WiFi range

A weak WiFi signal has plagued pretty much every internet user at some point in their lives. Not only can it hinder productivity, but it can also ruin music and movies. Let’s face it, nobody wants a jittery Netflix binge. That’s just a pain in the ass and very frustrating. So, what do we do in the event of a poor WiFi signal? We get a gadget to boost it, of course!

WiFi extenders and repeaters are great solutions to weak signal problems. They can help if you are sitting far away from the router. They can also help with obstacles such as walls and floors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best WiFi extenders and repeaters you can grab right now.

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX8000

It might be a little on the pricey side, but the NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX8000 is worth the spend. If you have a large property then this is the perfect solution. Why? Because it can cover up to 2,500 sq ft. That is more than enough to give most properties an even, extended range. It is a fairly large device in comparison to other extenders, but this makes sense given the capacity of this boosting beast.

If you want to create a mesh network, then the EX8000 is the ideal starting point. In this sense, you can have worry-free wireless across your living space. Uninterrupted connection — sounds good, right? It is also tri-band, meaning it runs a 2.4 GHz channel and two, separate 5 GHz channels. This is perfect for easing congestion. So if you’re fond of bandwidth-intensive gaming, or streaming multiple HD movies at once, the EX8000 represents an excellent choice.

Linksys RE6350 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster

Extend the signal in your home, simply, with the Linksys RE6350 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wi-Fi Booster. This is a super-easy range extender to use. That is thanks to the simple “push-button connect”. As you might’ve guessed, this allows you to hook the extender up to your network with the press of a button. It doesn’t get much easier than that, does it? Plus, this is a really inexpensive range extender. So, you can cut a swathe through those dastardly dead zones with little financial commitment.

The RE6350 will expand the coverage in your home to optimize streaming. So, if your gaming rig is located a little further away from the router than you’d like, you’ll have no worries with a weak signal. The extender is pretty small. In fact, it will plug directly into the mains supply without getting in the way of neighboring outlets. There is also an associated app (available via Google Play and Apple App stores). This can help you identify the best position for your extender to beat that buffering.

D-Link DAP-1650 WiFi Range Extender

Another inexpensive option, this time from D-Link with the DAP-1650 WiFi Range Extender. What is so good about this WiFi range extender? Well, a few things, actually. The first thing you’ll actually notice about this device is the form factor. It doesn’t look like a range extender. More, it mirrors the cool shape of many wireless Bluetooth speakers. It is cylindrical, with an unassuming black colorway that will help it blend into its surroundings.

Like the Linksys above, this signal booster will connect quickly and easily to your network. Just one click of a switch and you’re good to go. The DAP-1650 also boasts some neat MMO technology. This means it has multiple antennae. So, it is able to extend and boost WiFi signals across all corners of your home. It is a dual-band extender, so it will boost both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals from your home network.

TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender

A nice, simple plug-and-go option from an up-and-coming Chinese networking brand. The TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender is just what you need to give your home network signal a bit more oomph. Just pop it into a socket, connect it to your network, and then you can find the best spot for placement. A handy indicator on the front of the AC2600 will inform you whether the WiFi signal is poor in a particular area. This is excellent as you can really optimize your router’s signal strength without too much fuss. A great buy for those who aren’t confident with networking.

In addition, you can connect to AC2600 with their Tether app (available on Google Play and Apple App stores). This gives you instant access to the device settings. So, you can easily set up which devices are prioritized. This means that if your home office is located a fair distance from your router, you can boost the signal to just one device like your work laptop. No more annoying lag or WiFi dropouts for you!

TRENDnet Wi-Fi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 AC1200 Wireless Access Point

TRENDnet is another big name in networking. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense to include the nifty little AC1200 Wireless Access Point in our round-up, here. You can easily copy your network to the device using, drum roll please, the WiFi Clone system. This allows the AC1200 to integrate into your network quickly and easily. Dead spots, therefore, are set to become a thing of the past. The two high-gain antennae at either side of the unit ensure you can get max accuracy when beaming the signal from the AC1200 to your device.

This is a powerline adaptor, meaning that it improves the WiFi signal by utilizing the mains in your home. Once the AC1200 is plugged in, it is ready to rock. You can even connect it to TRENDnet’s Powerline adaptors. This enables you to create a network of boosters around your home to completely eradicate dead zones. If you have a house with a lot of walls, this could potentially mean the difference between a strong connection in one room versus no connection at all.

The best WiFi signal extender for your home network

Look, we get it. Networking isn’t always that straight forward. It can be confusing and sometimes the lingo can be a bit daunting for those taking their first steps. The majority of the devices listed here are very easy to use. So, if you are having trouble with WiFi dead zones in your home, it would serve you well to invest in a signal extender of some description.

