The six best solar-powered security cameras to guard your home fuss-free

Are you conscious of your home security? If so, then you’ll probably want to find a good security camera to assist with that. However, a lot of these things come with a bit of fuss. Either you need to take them down to charge, or they need wiring into the mains supply. Not very practical, right?

So how do you get around this? With solar power, of course! The great thing about solar-powered security cameras is that you shouldn’t need to take them down once mounted. To make your life even easier, we’ve rounded up a selection of solar-powered security cameras. Here are the juicy bits.

Soliom S90 Pro

The Soliom S90 Pro is a wicked little security camera. It is an all-in-one unit, meaning it has solar panels attached to the side of the camera. In theory, this gives your home protection for a full 365 days and beyond. The cam has three solar panels, all of which charge up the unit within 3-4 days. The 10,000 mAh internal battery will consistently be fed juice from the sun’s rays, making manual charging a thing of the past.

The box contains everything you need to get started. Just mount the camera in position and away you go! It delivers a crisp 1080p FHD picture and the front face of the camera has LED spotlights for excellent night-time coverage. When the camera detects a presence, it will alert you via Soliom’s handy app and record a video. It then stores the video on a cloud server for easy, secure access. It even features two-way audio so you can shout at the Amazon delivery driver!

Reolink Go with Solar Charger

Reolink is pretty well-known as a brand that provides excellent security solutions. The Reolink Go and solar charger combo is an example of their craftsmanship. The Go works over a 4G-LTE network, connecting via the included sim card. That means it can work anywhere with a mobile signal, rather than having to connect to your router. If you have a remote vacation property you need to keep tabs on, the Reolink Go is perfect for you.

You can buy the camera alongside a Reolink solar panel as well (as part of a bundle). Jeez, you could set this thing up to watch polar bears in the Arctic tundra and you wouldn’t be disappointed. Overall, this set provides excellent value for money as it doesn’t need charging OR and uses a mobile internet connection. With 1080p FHD images as standard and Starlight night vision, your security concerns can really take a back seat.

Eversecu Security Camera

If you’re after an inexpensive, reliable security camera, then you should try the Eversecu solar-powered security camera. It was a surprise to us when we saw the features this camera boasts. It is pretty cheap when you compare it to some of the other cameras on the list. We think this makes an outstanding budget option. It comes with the options of WiFi and 4G transmission, making it great for both remote properties and home use.

The camera is all-in-one, like the Soliom, except the Eversecu has ultra-bright LED floodlights to catch bad guys in the act. As soon as they detect motion they’ll power-up, lighting any potential threats and recording with the 1080p camera. What is great about this device, though, is the IP67 dust and waterproof rating. Not only will your house be secure, but so to will the camera as dust and water won’t frazzle its internal organs.

Reolink Argus PT with Solar Charger

Another entry for Reolink, here, with their Argus PT camera. Obviously, you get the solar charger in this bundle, too. This will provide non-stop solar power to the camera, meaning it shouldn’t need manually charging or connecting to a mains supply for juice. But, it is likely to be the camera you’ll be most interested in, here. Why? Well, it is well and truly feature-loaded. It might not have the cellular network capabilities of the Reolink Go but, hell, this is a great little cam.

The Argus PT is 100% wire-free (aside from the connection to the solar panel, obviously). It records in 1080p HD and has excellent night-vision capabilities. The Starlight CMOS image sensor offers a range of up to 33 ft, which is excellent in the dark. It has motion sensor technology plus it’s capable of tilting and panning 140-degrees and 355-degrees respectively. Perfect for all-round security.

Romix 1080p 4G-LTE Security Camera

Another all-in-one, this time the Romix 1080p 4G-LTE security camera. If you’d like something that looks sleek, then this is it. The Romix has its solar panel integrated into the top of the camera. So, no fussy extra panels attached or that require mounting. Just fix the camera in a hard-to-reach place and it is good to start recording. Mounting the camera is easy, too. It fixes in place with just two screws, meaning you can secure your home within ten minutes. Great!

The Romix is also compatible with 4G-LTE, meaning that it doesn’t need to connect to your router to deliver the goods. It is 1080p, which is fairly standard for security cameras of this ilk, nowadays. You get free, secure cloud storage of your footage. Therefore, it is always somewhere safe and secure. Plus, that means it is easy to access should you need to give evidence of a break-in to authorities.

SPYPOINT SOLAR-DARK Trail Camera

Something a little different to round-off the round-up! The SPYPOINT SOLAR-DARK trail camera isn’t billed as a security camera, but it has obvious perks that would make it great in such a situation. Obviously, it is solar-powered, as it has an integrated panel at the top of the unit. So, with the integrated battery, the ability to use regular batteries, AND solar power, you should just be able to install this and leave it. Save, that is, for collecting any footage should you need to.

So what sets it apart from the others? Well, it is a trail camera, which means it has a camo shell to stop anyone from seeing it. So, you can easily fix this to a tree and any potential intruders are less likely to see it. That means you’re more likely to catch them in the act and have the evidence to prove what they’re up to. All recordings are stored on the included SD memory card, so this can easily be handed to the relevant authorities in the event that you need to.

The best solar-powered security camera for you

If we had to choose, it is a tough call between the Reolink Go and the Eversecu. Given that the Reolink Go has 4G capabilities (and there is a sim card included here, too), we’d plump for that option. It is particularly useful, as we said, for installation at a remote location, as it essentially runs itself.

If you are after something to further beef up your home security, check out our guide on do-it-yourself home security systems. Your home can never be “too” safe.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.