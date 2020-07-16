The six best multi-function wireless chargers that don’t just boost your battery

You have to admit, wireless chargers are pretty useful. The ability to just pop your phone down on a surface for a blast of juice is convenient, to say the very least. They also tend to be relatively inexpensive, too. So, you can have a few of them sitting around the house for instant juice-boosting.

But what if you want your wireless charger to do more? Well, some do. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best multi-function wireless chargers available. Let’s see what we found.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp

Whether you keep it on your bedside table or your home office desk, the TaoTronics Desk lamp is undeniably useful. It features a light on a poseable arm, which is attached to the base of the unit. This is where the magic happens as the base of the device is also a wireless charging pad.

The wireless charger will boost iPhones with up to 7.5 W of power and Samsung smartphones up to 10 W. Other devices that support wireless charging will be charged at standard speed. There is even a handy USB port to charge non-wireless devices too. The LED bulb is dimmable, for eye comfort, and can even be scheduled to turn itself on and off!

Wendry Desk Organizer

Let’s be honest, there is nothing more frustrating than a cluttered desk. Having pens, keys, and charging cables littering your working space can have a detrimental effect on your productivity. So, what should you do about it? Well, the Wendry Desk Organizer is your new best friend, because it keeps everything tidy and it charges your phone.

The desk tidy has several compartments to store stationery and such. It also comes in a stylish grained leather-look material, so will look good on your desk. Aside from the wireless charger, it has three ports; micro-USB, USB-A, and Type-C. One of these is used as an input for the charger while the other two can be used to charge non-wireless devices.

Vaydeer USB 3.0 Wireless Charging Aluminum Monitor Stand

If you work at a desk, it’s likely that you also have a monitor stand. They’re an excellent ergonomic accessory. This is because they reduce neck and back pain, raising your monitor to eye level where it should be. The Vaydeer USB 3.0 wireless charging aluminum monitor stand does this and a whole lot more.

The top of the stand features the wireless charger, so if your phone is low on juice you can just pop it on and carry on working. Also, there are four USB 3.0 ports for charging other devices, too. The stand itself is capable of supporting up to 66 lbs and the aluminum construction makes it super-durable.

QKa Wireless Charging Desk Lamp with Clock Function & Makeup Mirror

Picture the scene; you’re getting ready for your night out and you realize your phone only has 6% battery. This is a nightmare, as you will need to phone for a ride and find out where your friends are on the way. Well, not to worry! The QKa Wireless Charging Desk Lamp has plenty going for it to make getting ready even easier.

The device has a large make-up mirror so you can see yourself getting ready. Even dim rooms won’t be a problem, as the mirror also has an LED make-up lamp! The time and temperature are both displayed on the mirror itself. The base of the unit houses the charging pad, along with controls for the lights and the clock. So, you can even set the timer for a wake-up call if you decide on a power nap before heading out.

POUT HANDS3 PRO Combo 3 in 1 Qi Fast Wireless Charging Charger Mouse Pad

This is an excellent deal from POUT; the Hands3 Pro Combo 3-in-1 wireless charging mouse pad. Not only are you getting a mousemat that has wireless charging capabilities, but you will also receive a wireless mouse and a stylish pencil for note-taking. As well as charging your compatible phone, this mouse mat also charges the mouse, saving you money on batteries in the process.

Everything is integrated into one rectangular mouse mat, with the wireless charging pad on the right. This, in turn, is flanked by a recess to pop the pencil in and stop it rolling around your desk. The charger itself supports 5 W, 7.5 W, and 10 W charging, so it should work with pretty much any mobile device. It is even available in a range of colors, so you can coordinate it with the rest of your office space!

Twelve South PowerPic

You can completely hide wireless chargers from view, as the Twelve South PowerPic proves. It looks just like a standard photo frame and it even holds a regular 5” x 7” photo. With this in mind, it is the perfect device to sit on your desk or bedside table. It can hold a family photo to serve as a nice reminder of your troop and, if your phone is low on juice, just pop it in the frame for a booster!

The frame itself comes in New Zealand pine and has an attractive-yet-understated black colorway. The front looks just like you’d expect a normal picture frame to look. Spin it around and you have the stand to prevent it from falling over. There is also an indicator light so you will know when it is charging your phone. The box contains everything you need to charge your phone, just plug the included USB in and you can start charging straight away.

The best multi-function wireless charger for your needs

As you can see, there are plenty of options available when it comes to wireless chargers. Some of them have additional functions, as you can see above – it is just about selecting the best one for your needs. There should be more than enough here to give you some inspiration.

If we had to choose a favorite, though, it would be the Vaydeer monitor stand. This is mainly down to the fact that we are writers and spend a ridiculous amount of time hunched over our keyboards. If you’d like to grab a regular wireless charger or two, then take a look at Aukey Graphite Lite Q 10 as an inexpensive, simple option.

