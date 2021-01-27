Apple
Apple just pushed out a major security update for the iPhone, download it now
Three new vulnerabilities were discovered.
Often software updates are just fixing issues in usability, but today’s iOS update reminds us that they also serve a vital role in keeping us safe from hackers. Apple recommends that everyone using an iOS or iPadOS device updates to version 14.4 immediately, as it patches three vulnerabilities that are said to be actively used by hackers.
We know that two of the glitches were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari, and that one was found in the kernel, the main part of the operating system.
Details of what those vulnerabilities are being kept close to their chest, as is who may have been targeted, but Apple’s wording is that they “may have been actively exploited.” That’s enough of a warning for anyone, really, so go update your iPhone, iPod, and iPad devices right now, so they’re on version 14.4.
How to update your iPhone to iOS 14.4
If you want to update (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps.
Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad
Tap on General
Tap on Software Update
Tap on Download and Install
You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished
Tap on Install once the update has downloaded
Now you’ve got your iPhone or iPad updated to the latest software version, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device.
