Waze just added one of Google Maps’ best features: Lane guidance

Many of us have been there. We’re driving in a new place, it’s rush hour, and you’re about to merge onto the interstate. You know you won’t be on it long, as your navigation system tells you about another turn in a mere two miles, but you can’t focus on that at the moment. You’re too busy just getting onto the interstate safely.

Now, Waze, a GPS navigation platform owned by Google, is adding a new feature that should help you with that – lane guidance.

The system is pretty self-explanatory. It looks at your destination, your route, and as you advance along the route, Waze will let you know when there are certain lanes you should be in to make things easier. As someone who absolutely struggles in traffic, this is a much welcome addition.

Merging onto the interstate is just one example, it could also be used when exiting the interstate. Have you ever been on an exit ramp that has various lanes for right turns, straights, and left turns? Are those lanes sometimes hard to identify? That’s what lane guidance is for.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The announcement of lane guidance was just one thing announced during Waze On, the company’s first virtual event. Other updates include Waze Carpool, which looks at other users’ start points and destinations to encourage carpooling. The company also discussed “reimagining the Waze experience” through trip suggestions, improved notifications within the Waze app, and more.

What do you think? Do you use Waze? Plan on starting? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

