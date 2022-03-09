What is GasBuddy? And how can it save you money at the pumps?

I don’t need to tell you that gas prices are high right now. If you’ve even looked at Facebook over the past week, your aunt or uncle has probably been going wild. What you need is a tool that can help you find the lowest gas prices – enter GasBuddy.

There are a bunch of reasons why gas prices are leaping up to their highest prices in recent memory, but at the end of the day, that really doesn’t matter. You still have to get from Point A to Point B, right?

GasBuddy, a desktop and mobile app, is skyrocketing up the charts, and for good reason. The app helps people find the lowest-priced gas in their area.

While this is always helpful, it is especially nice right now as people can compare gas station prices and see which stations are currently out of gas.

Where to download the GasBuddy app

Image: KnowTechie

The first thing you will want to know about GasBuddy is where you can download it so you can start using it right away to save money on gas.

If you don’t use a smartphone or just prefer the ease of using a computer, GasBuddy is thankfully available directly on your desktop and includes a gas finder tool, trip planning tools, and more.

For those that prefer a mobile app and want the convenience of using it when you are already out of your house, GasBuddy is available on both Android and iOS.

How does GasBuddy work?

Image: KnowTechie

At its core, GasBuddy’s main feature is providing users with gas stations around them and the prices currently at the pumps. Using the app or desktop site, you can set filters including your city, fuel type, and payment method.

One of the more helpful features also lets you set price update limits so you can ensure you are getting the most up-to-date information. Especially helpful right now as prices seem to be climbing almost hourly.

GasBuddy has a lot of helpful features for travelers past just finding gas stations and showing prices, as well. Users can also use the app to calculate how much they’ll pay in gas for a road trip and allow you to track your fuel economy.

How does GasBuddy collect gas prices?

Image: KnowTechie

If you are wondering how GasBuddy is able to collect prices from gas stations, it is almost completely crowdsourced information. Users submit the prices they find and then the service aggregates that data and provides it to other users.

Back in 2018, GasBuddy was receiving over 2 million data points a day and it’s quite possible that number is even higher now.

So, what encourages users to submit gas station price data? For people using the mobile app, submissions earn them points and then those points can be used to enter daily raffles that include prizes for free gas.

How to use GasBuddy card and premium membership

Image: KnowTechie

If you take gas savings seriously, GasBuddy also offers a couple of different options for users. First, there is GasBuddy Premium, which will set you back $9.99 a month. That saves you up to 20 cents a gallon using the free Pay with GasBuddy card.

There are also deals in the app from companies like Old Navy, Advance Auto Parts, and Home Depot that you can turn in. Do that, and you’ll get additional savings through the Pay with GasBuddy card. The card is not a credit card, but they do have an option for that, as well.

If credit cards are more your style, the GasBuddy Mastercard might be right up your alley. With this credit card, you get “GasBack” at certain milestones when paying for gas. It also gives cashback (3%) for each gallon.

GasBuddy can save you cash

If you are someone that travels a bunch for work, school, or errands, you know the pain of current gas prices. Sadly, unless you own an EV, there’s not much you can do about the actual prices.

Thankfully, apps like GasBuddy do make the process a bit better, as saving 10 cents a gallon can really add up in the long run. And with reward points as an extra bonus, you might even score yourself some free gas.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

