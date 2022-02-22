This iPhone app lets you screen unwanted phone calls

Do you ever get fed up with constant phone calls throughout your busy day? A new app has been launched with the goal of helping you manage all those unwanted calls. Unlined is a brand new app that blocks and screens unwanted calls so you don’t lose focus during your day.

The spam calls that we receive on a daily basis have gotten absolutely out of control. I know, personally, that only about one out of every five calls that I receive are from people that I actually know or want to talk to.

The rest are people trying to scam my social security number or warn me about my non-existent car warranty.

Thankfully, this Unlined app combats those unwanted calls aggressively. With Unlined, your phone will automatically send any unknown caller that calls your phone straight to voicemail. But the app’s abilities don’t stop there.

The Unlined app lets you decide which phone calls get through

In addition to sending unknown callers straight to voicemail, the Unlined app can also manage calls from known numbers, aka “Known Callers.”

When a Known Caller calls you, whoever is calling will have to state the reason for their call. From here, the app sends your phone a notification which you can then read the reason for the call from Unlined’s transcript to decide if you want to answer or not.

And lastly, you can set up a list of trusted callers. These numbers will be the only ones that will be able to ring your phone directly. You can set this up with numbers of close friends and family so you always know it’s important when your phone rings.

Image: KnowTechie

Unlined also integrates with your calendar, so you can have it screen your calls whenever you are busy.

As someone who can’t stand the distractions that come from constant phone calls, I’m excited to see what Unlined is all about when it is eventually released for Android. As of right now, the Unlined app is only available on iOS, and it’s still in the very early stages of development.

You can follow the app’s progress on Product Hunt to keep up with updates and new features. Or download the app on iOS and start screening your calls today.

