Mac users – update Zoom now to make sure it’s not secretly recording you

Mac owners who frequently use Zoom on their devices should make sure that they update the app to its latest version.

Users recently found a bug in the program that continued to record from your Mac’s microphone, even when you are not in a call. Fortunately, Zoom has already implemented an update.

Mac users began posting about the bug on the Zoom community forums back in December 2021. Users began noticing that the orange microphone indicator used by the app would stay on after a call had ended.

They even noticed that the microphone would stay in use when looking at the Control Center on their computers.

As a result of these posts, Zoom released an update (5.9.1) on December 20, 2021. That update was supposed to fix the issue. But people kept reporting similar issues even after Zoom pushed this update.

But now, the platform has released yet another update (5.9.3) and it looks like that one finally fixes the issue. A Zoom “community champion” posted news of the final fix on the same forum thread a few days ago.

“This bug was addressed in the Zoom client for macOS version 5.9.3 and we recommend you update to version 5.9.3 to apply the fix,” reads the community champion’s comments.

Now it looks like the app has finally addressed this issue. If you use the app on your Mac, it would be a good idea to make sure the app is up to date with the 5.9.3 update.

You can check to see if any updates are available by clicking your profile icon on the app and finding “Check for Updates” in the dropdown list. For additional help, you can watch Zoom’s own video tutorial here.

It’s always a good idea to make sure that your programs and apps stay updated to their latest versions. Especially, when there’s a security risk involved like the one found in Zoom recently.

Mac users, be sure to update to Zoom version 5.9.3 as soon as possible. You don’t want to risk the app recording without you knowing.

