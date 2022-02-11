Update your iPhone and iPad now – there’s a new security patch

Apple has issued security updates for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, after a report of a major security vulnerability.

The issue? Certain websites have been set up to take advantage of an exploit. The exploit allows hackers to run code on your device. That’s bad, even if you don’t think you’re a target, and you should go update your iPhone and iPad right now.

The other thing? Apple says it has a report of the exploit actively being used, so it’s not just a theoretical issue, it’s real. Go update, it’ll keep you safer on the internet.

This update is available for the iPhone 6S or later, all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 or later, the iPad 5th generation or later, the iPad mini 4 or later, and the 7th generation iPod Touch.

If you are ready to update your iPhone, then follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one. You’ll need to be connected to the internet. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General near the top of the screen Tap on Software Update It should say iOS 15.3.1 is available for update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself

Updating your iPad requires the same steps. The same is true if you own an iPod Touch (7th generation).

Now you’ve got your iPhone or iPad updated to the latest version of iOS, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device.

Again, Apple says that this update for iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 is to fix a major security issue. You really should update, as Apple says that someone with ill intentions might have used this exploit before the fix was issued.

