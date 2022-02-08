It’s official – your iPhone will soon be able to accept contactless payments

A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that Apple was working on a way to let you receive contactless payments on your iPhone. The company has now confirmed the feature, called Tap to Pay.

The company said that users will be able to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets by tapping their iPhones. The feature should be especially helpful to small business owners. As of now, most have to rely on third-party equipment, like Square, to accept payments.

The new feature will work just like any other contactless payment method that exists today. You will simply hold your iPhone up to a merchant’s iPhone to use Apple Pay instantly.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will provide businesses with a secure, private, and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new checkout experiences using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone,” said Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Jennifer Bailey in the company’s release.

You will also be able to use credit or debit cards and different digital wallet devices in a similar way. Apple says the Tap to Pay feature will work with most of the popular payment networks like American Express, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.

Being able to accept contactless payments on an iPhone could potentially help millions of small business owners. It’s unclear exactly when we can expect Tap to Pay to launch. But it does look like the feature is coming sometime in the next year.

