Spotify is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 6/9/2022 8:18 AM ET: It looks like Spotify is now working for users again. If you are still having issues, try logging out, closing the app completely, and relogging in.

If you needed some coffee tunes to get your work morning going, then bad news. Spotify is down for tons of people right now.

According to Downdetector, 2,570 people are reporting an outage. It’s not clear yet what areas are being most heavily affected, but comments on Downdetector show a variety of locations.

Many users are reporting issues with playing songs and editing their playlists at this time. People on Twitter are also reporting issues with the service.

my spotify is broken it keeps cutting sound off at 10 seconds in — allie☆ (@stavbugjailera) June 9, 2022

anyone else’s spotify down? songs only play for 8 seconds and then it stops #spotifydown — Beatrice (@BeaArabuli) June 9, 2022

Another Spotify user notes that “All songs I start just stop after 6 seconds, with the app (MacOS) saying ‘can’t play the current song’.”

Users on Downdetector are noting similar issues. “Mine skip the songs after and after. i can’t listen to a song more than 2 seconds.”

Spotify is offering a fix for playback issues

If you are struggling to play music through the Spotify app, someone from the SpotifyCares Twitter account has started offering advice.

Hey there! Can you try logging out > restarting your device > logging back in to your account? Let us know if that works. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) June 9, 2022

We will continue to add information as it is made available.

