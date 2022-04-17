How to stop Spotify sharing your personal data

When you consider companies that harvest user data for profit, free-to-use services, such as Google and Facebook, may come to mind. But even paid services, like Spotify Premium, collect and sell your data.

Collecting user data can be highly profitable, and even some pay-to-use services can’t resist the urge to share our personal information with advertisers and other interested parties.

The music streaming platform seems content to capture whatever user data it can to ostensibly conduct research, improve products, and target ads. While these reasons are fair, they connect to a larger goal: to make money.

Seeking profit doesn’t make a company evil. But sharing user data in order to make more money from a paid subscription service is a little sketchy.

Let’s discuss the type of data Spotify collects, what it does with that information, and how to adjust your privacy settings to reduce oversharing.

What user data does Spotify collect?

Image: Unsplash

When it comes to user data, Spotify collects pretty much everything you could imagine, including:

Contact information

Date of birth

Gender

Location

Device information

Most interactions with the platform, including search Network information

IP addresses and cookie data

Device sensor information

Voice data

Payment and purchase information

Additional data collected from third-party sources

Granted, much of the information Spotify collects is necessary for improving products and running a streaming service.

However, the company’s privacy policy leaves a lot of room for interpretation on the topic of sharing data with other parties.

Who does Spotify share user data with?

Image: KnowTechie

While improving its own products is one reason Spotify states for harvesting user data, it also shares information with third-party recipients, including:

Various service providers

Payment processors

Advertising partners Marketing partners

Academic researchers

Law enforcement and other authorities

To advertisers, marketers, and researchers, your user data is digital gold that’s worth a lot to whoever holds it. And, sadly, you don’t have a ton of control over it when using online services.

Unfortunately, even opting to pay for the service won’t prevent Spotify from collecting and sharing your personal information. You can, however, take steps to limit the amount it shares.

How to stop Spotify from sharing user data

Here’s how to adjust privacy settings to prevent Spotify from processing some user data:

Go to the Spotify website and log in if necessary Click Profile and select Account. If Spotify has launched the web player, click your Account name instead and select Account Click Privacy settings Switch off Process my personal data for tailored ads

You may also want to switch off Process my Facebook data to prevent the platform from collecting information from your social media account. But, ultimately, it is a drop in the bucket of data Facebook collects.

How to avoid Spotify sharing any user data

Evidently, Spotify’s privacy settings are weak and offer little control over how the company uses your data. Unfortunately, effective solutions are limited. But the steps above do help a bit.

If you’re concerned about oversharing, the only realistic options are to either boycott the platform or campaign for more user control.

But your data is worth a lot to certain people. And tech companies are unlikely to give up their golden goose without a fight.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: