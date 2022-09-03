Review: Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush 

There’s nothing quite as efficient as an electric toothbrush for a thorough, fresh-clean feeling. But with all the different options out there, figuring out which one to buy can be a bit daunting.

A while back, I bought the Flow Sonic toothbrush from Oclean, and I absolutely loved it. Truth is, I still use it to this day. And now the company has a new model they wanted to put on our radar. Meet the Oclean X Pro.

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush is a $100 deep cleaning, sonic toothbrush with waterproof and innovative capabilities.

Features include an LCD touchscreen, smart timer, 3 modes, 32 intensities, and a super-fast charge. This electric toothbrush is an excellent choice for adults.

So after a few weeks with the device, I can confidently say this toothbrush is legit. Here are the rest of my thoughts on the Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush.

Here’s what I like about the Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush

33 intensities to get the right quality brush for your needs.

3 modes provide cleaning, whitening, and massage functions.

Quiet brushing with very low to no sound.

42,000 brush strokes per minute to achieve a deeper clean than other leading brands.

LCD Screen with toothbrushing feedback illuminates areas of your smile that may have been missed.

Battery life lasts up to 30 days.

Fast charging mode allows you to fully charge your toothbrush in just 2 hours.

Correlating app available for download on smart devices.

2-year warranty

What I didn’t like

The toothbrush requires occasional updates, which may disrupt the accuracy of cleaning feedback if not kept up to date.

The app could use a redesign to improve ease of use.

Who Should Buy This?

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush is an excellent option for someone looking for a deep clean with many options and customization capabilities.

The cost definitely lines up with the value of the brushing experience it provides.

However, if you’re just dipping your toe into the waters of electric brushing, you may want to start with a simpler model at a lower price point. Don’t worry, we’ll offer some suggestions later in the review.

Why the Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush Is Worth It

It Provides 3 Modes and 32 Intensities

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush offers 3 modes:

Cleaning

Whitening

Massaging

The 32 intensities offered allow you to completely customize your brushing experience based on your own personal needs.

Using the smartphone app, you can create your own brushing plan or choose from several preprogrammed plans designed for specific brushing goals.

Most brushing plans last about 2 minutes, using the built-in smart timer to indicate that the scheduled brushing time has ended.

Deep Clean Experience With 42,000 Brush Strokes per Minute

42,000 brush strokes per minute is a lot of power for an electric toothbrush. In fact, it outdoes its closest competitor, Sonicare, by 11,000 brush strokes per minute.

That much power creates the ability to achieve a deep, thorough clean, leaving your teeth feeling shiny and bright.

Toothbrushing Feedback Will Help You Avoid Blind Spots

You may think you’ve achieved an excellent clean, but you might have some blind spots in your mouth that are unknowingly neglected.

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush eliminates that problem with its toothbrushing feedback feature.

The LCD screen built into the toothbrush handle features a display of the mouth and illuminates areas that it has detected might have been missed or not brushed long enough.

By looking at your feedback after a brush, you’ll immediately know when you need to go back in a scrub some more.

Fast Charging and Long Lasting Battery

For such a powerful toothbrush, it’s impressive that it can achieve a full charge in just 2 hours. Not only does it charge quickly, but the battery will last 30 days.

You only need to charge your toothbrush once a month for a couple of hours, and you will be good to go until the following month.

The Downsides

Before purchasing the Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush, here are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind:

To set up the app, you must register as a user. Once you’ve created your account and connected to the app, you can use it to customize your brushing plans.

Additionally, like all apps, there will be occasional updates that you will need to run to keep the smart functions working properly.

If you are not tech savvy or prefer something that is just “plug in and go,” this might not be the right fit for you.

More Features = More Problems

One of the best features of this toothbrush is the extensive number of features available for customizing and using your brush.

However, this can be a bit of a double-edged sword because many features usually means many opportunities for things to break or other issues to arise.

If you keep your brush clean, updated, and stored correctly, issues should be minimal, but it’s worth knowing that they are possible. Luckily, if there is a problem, there is a 2-year warranty that you can fall back on.

Alternative options

Sure, the X Pro may not be a good fit for you. Thankfully, you have plenty of other options to choose from. Here are some of our best recommendations:

Final Thoughts

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush is an excellent brush with high-power brushing, extensive smart options, and the capability for a completely customized brushing experience.

And given my previous experience with Oclean, these devices are built to last. I haven’t had any issues with my other one, and chances are, this toothbrush shouldn’t give me any problems down the line.

The Oclean X Pro Electric Toothbrush is an excellent option for anyone looking to make the jump to electric toothbrushes, not to mention anyone looking to upgrade their current option.

You can find the X Pro on Amazon or the company’s site for $99.99.

