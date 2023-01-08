Review: Soocas Spark sonic toothbrush

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

If you’re looking for a way to improve your oral hygiene, a sonic toothbrush can help do the trick. And the Soocas Spark is a great option.

The Soocas Spark is a sonic toothbrush that defies the norms. Instead of a bulky battery and head taking up tons of counter space, the Soocas Spark is closer to the size of a traditional toothbrush.

This sonic toothbrush helps keep even more of that nasty plaque off of your teeth compared to a traditional brush.

It’s available from the company’s website for $55.99 or Walmart for $49.99.

I’ve been using the toothbrush for a couple of weeks now, and I’m impressed with its performance. So let’s see what it’s all about.

Good performance without taking up too much space

Image: KnowTechie

One of the biggest issues you can run into with a sonic toothbrush is a bulky design that takes up too much counter space.

No one likes a cluttered countertop, and larger sonic brushes can add to that clutter.

But that’s not a problem with the Soocas Spark. I use a small container designed for traditional toothbrushes, and the Spark fits inside it just fine. The base is slightly larger than traditional brushes, but not by much.

Don’t think that the compact size takes away from the power and performance of the Spark.

The toothbrush is capable of up to 30,000 vibrations per second. Soocas says that helps remove up to 5 times more plaque than normal brushes.

I’ve got sensitive teeth, and the standard mode on the Spark was a little too rough for me. However, switching to the second ‘Gentle’ mode was perfect and felt almost like a dentist cleaning.

The long-lasting battery is incredibly convenient

Image: KnowTechie

So if the smaller size doesn’t lead to weak power, the Spark has to sacrifice some battery life, right? Wrong.

Like many other sonic toothbrushes, the Soocas Spark has a long-lasting battery, so you rarely have to worry about recharging when you need to brush.

The battery is rated for up to 40 days of total use. In my two weeks of using the brush, I haven’t recharged it and noticed any power drop.

And when it is time to recharge your brush, it’s as easy as charging your phone. The Spark has a USB-C port and quick charge capabilities that get you back up to full in just two hours.

Made to be portable

Image: KnowTechie

One of the best benefits I see in the Soocas Spark over other sonic toothbrushes is its portability.

There’s no massive base or battery compartment. It pretty much looks like an average toothbrush, although it performs just as well as other sonic brushes.

It’s the perfect option for those who spend a lot of time traveling but still want the cleaning power of a sonic toothbrush.

It takes up little to no space in your luggage and has enough battery life to last for any trip. And if you do need to charge it up, all you need is a USB-C cord to get you going again.

The Soocas Spark is an impressive brush in a small package

Image: KnowTechie

For anyone looking for a sonic toothbrush to step up their cleaning game, the Soocas Spark is a great option.

It offers a powerful 30,000 vibrations per minute for up to five times more cleaning than a traditional brush. It has a long-lasting battery and a gentle mode for people with more sensitive teeth like me.

And maybe the best part of the Soocas Spark is its size. Instead of coming in a bulky package, the Spark isn’t much larger than your average toothbrush.

You can purchase a Soocas Spark of your own today from the company’s website for $55.99. And if you want to save a few bucks, Walmart has it for a bit cheaper, at just $49.99.

