Keep your teeth clean with Oclean’s Flow toothbrush and water flosser

When taking care of your teeth, you want to establish the best routine possible. Sure, a traditional toothbrush and floss will get the job done. But technology advancements have introduced new ways to finish the job in half the time.

And Oclean is one of the companies that has been reimagining how we clean our teeth. The company is known for its electric toothbrushes, but that’s not where its expertise ends.

Oclean provides a full range of mouth hygiene devices to help keep your teeth clean, including the Oclean Flow sonic electric toothbrush and the Oclean W10 water flosser.

Oclean Flow does all the work with five different brushing settings

The key to keeping your pearly whites clean starts with your toothbrush. The Oclean Flow is a sonic electric toothbrush that moves about 100 times faster than you when cleaning with a traditional, manual toothbrush.

The Flow is rated for up to 38,000 strokes per minute, helping give your teeth a deep cleaning every time. It has five different brushing settings, so you can find the right brushing speeds for your needs.

The morning and night modes are a perfect pair for your everyday toothbrushing, with the night mode offering a powerful, deep clean before bed.

Standard mode offers average brushing intensity for daily general cleaning, and whitening mode is specifically tuned, promoting a whiter smile.

And finally, there’s a gentle mode, with lower strokes per minute for those with sensitive gums. All these settings are controlled with different buttons on the toothbrush itself.

The Oclean Flow is incredibly efficient, with an internal battery rated for up to 25 weeks of brushing. That’s basically half the year on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to worry about recharging.

But when you do, the Flow features a USB-C charging port, so you can be back up and running in no time.

Finish out your cleaning routine with the W10 water flosser

Flossing is probably everybody’s least favorite aspect of keeping your teeth clean. The old-school way of flossing with tiny string wrapped around your fingers and awkwardly fitting it between your teeth can be a real pain.

But with the W10 water flosser, getting in between all of your teeth can be a much easier process. Water flossers send a high-pressure stream of water to your teeth to clean out any food particles or debris wedged in between.

The W10 is a compact water flosser that comes with four different nozzles that you can use to clean those hard-to-reach places precisely. It features an internal battery that can charge to full in a few hours for up to 30 days of battery life.

It’s convenient and easy to use, with a refillable water tank that you just easily fill up in your bathroom sink. Then slap on one of the four available nozzles, and you’re ready to start cleaning.

There are five different flossing modes that can be toggled with buttons on the W10. It has intense, standard, and gentle modes to find the right power for your liking.

Additionally, there’s a pulsating mode for rhythmic gum massage to promote blood flow.

And finally, an on-demand option lets you floss however you want. Whether you’ve got sensitive gums, metal braces, or any other specific circumstances, the Oclean W10 water flosser has a setting for you.

Clean your teeth more efficiently with Oclean’s mouth hygiene products

If you’ve been thinking about switching from the traditional toothbrushing and flossing method, check out what Oclean has to offer.

Sonic toothbrushes are much more effective, and water flossers make old-school flossing seem like a punishment.

With the Oclean Flow, get your own personalized electric toothbrush, five different brushing settings, and a battery that will last you half the year.

The company sells the Flow sonic electric toothbrush for $34.99, and it comes with one brush head. You can buy a 4-pack of replacement brush heads for $19.99.

And the Oclean W10 water flosser offers four spray nozzles and five different spray settings for a truly dynamic water flossing experience. You can snag a W10 water flosser for $59.99. And using promo code OCW10 saves you an additional 10%.

