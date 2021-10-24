how to delete a playlist on spotify

Spotify, like other audio streaming platforms out there, has a playlist feature to compile all your favorite songs in one place. On Spotify, you can create as many playlists as you want. Also, if for any reason you want to delete your playlist, you can.

Before we go further, you should know that you can only delete a playlist created by you and not someone else. In this case, if you don’t want a playlist that’s not yours, all you can do is simply stop following the playlist and it would be removed from your library.

That being said, let’s delve into how you can easily delete any of your Spotify playlists:

How to delete a Spotify Playlist on Android/iOS

If you are sick of a playlist and want to remove it from your library, here’s how:

Open your Spotify app Click on Your Library There you’ll see all your playlists both the ones you follow and the ones you created. Click on the playlist you want to delete. Press the more options icon with the three vertical dots at the top right corner Select Delete Playlist

How to delete a Spotify Playlist on web/PC

If you are on a computer and want to delete a playlist, the process is very straightforward. Either open your Spotify desktop app or open the web player (open.spotify.com) and make sure you are logged in.

From there, it’s simply finding your playlist in the bar on the left side, right-clicking it, and choosing delete. You can also go to the playlist and then click the three-dot menu beside the playlist’s name, and choose delete.

How to recover a deleted Spotify Playlist

You will be able to recover your playlist if it has not been more than 90 days since you deleted it. To recover your Spotify playlist, follow the steps below:

Go to spotify.com/account and login if you’re prompted to On mobile, toggle down on Account Overview and click on Recover Playlist (on desktop, it is on your right side where you have your menu options) Click on Restore right in front of the deleted playlist and it will be available under your Spotify Library again.

Managing your Spotify Playlists

Besides being able to delete any playlist you no longer want in your Spotify library, the streaming service offers a lot of options when it comes to having control over your playlists.

There are other options available, like collaborating by sharing your playlist so others can edit the songs in your playlist and also deciding if you want your playlist to be public or private.

