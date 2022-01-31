News
Spotify will now label podcasts that talk about COVID-19 after Joe Rogan backlash
Rogan has also responded on Instagram.
Spotify is making some changes to its platform amidst the backlash surrounding its popular podcaster, Joe Rogan. The platform will add a new advisory tag to any podcast that discusses COVID-19. Additionally, Spotify has published its rules and COVID policies on its website.
The recent drama surrounding Spotify began last week. First, popular rock artist Neil Young asked the platform to remove his music because of COVID misinformation spread by Joe Rogan and guests on his podcast.
Spotify sided with Rogan and removed Young’s music, which led to other artists, like Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, removing their music from the platform.
Rogan has since issued his own response to the controversy via an Instagram Live post. In his response, Rogan thanked Spotify for having his back. He also apologized to the platform, saying, “I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much from it.”
I can’t quite pinpoint why it took this long for Spotify to publish its platform rules on the website. But the company finally did, in an effort to become more transparent with its users. I also really like the idea of labeling podcasts that talk about COVID-19.
As Rogan said in his own response, he is not a medical professional and doesn’t really know what he’s talking about most of the time.
But at the end of the day, it’s important that we, as listeners, recognize that this guy is just an entertainer and that we definitely shouldn’t be taking what he’s saying as life or health advice.
