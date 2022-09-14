Apple users: update your iPhones and Macs, you’re at risk

Apple has released its eighth zero-day fix for the year, which affects iPhones, iPads, and Macs. If you’re using any of these devices, it’s time to go check for an update.

That’s because the security advisories Apple issued say they have reports of the vulnerability possibly being “actively exploited.” The updates also fix another ten issues, so it’s a big security patch.

While iOS 16 is now out, Apple is also letting you stay on iOS 15 for now while patching these 11 issues. You can choose to update to iOS 15.7 or iPadOS 15.7 or do the feature upgrade to iOS 16, which also fixes the same bugs.

There are also updates for macOS Monterey 12.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.7, and Safari 16.

The full list of affected devices is: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation.

It’s time to update your iPhone to iOS 15.7, which fixes a zero-day vulnerability. It also fixes ten other issues, so it’s worth updating. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to remove apps because the update needs more space temporarily. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished. The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot.

All Mac users on macOS Big Sur 11.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6 should also check for an update. We recommend making a Time Machine backup first, just in case.

As BleepingComputer notes, these security bugs were “likely only used in highly-targeted attacks.” That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t update your devices.

Staying up-to-date on patches is one of the best defenses to staying safe online.

