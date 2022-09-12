iOS 16 is available today – here’s how to get it

iOS 16 was announced months ago at WWDC 2022. Now the day is here for the public build to hit your iPhone.

Apple has packed tons of new features into iOS 16. Some of these are quality of life, like the battery percentage returning to the notification bar. You can also edit your lock screen, edit iMessage or unsend them after you send them, and easily remove backgrounds from images.

You can also connect Nintendo Joy-Cons as controllers, Apple Maps has some big new features, and you can save storage space by looking for duplicate photos.

One thing that won’t be there immediately is the iCloud Shared Photo Library. That handy photo-sharing tool has been delayed and will come later this year.

Over the last five years, Apple has released the major iOS update at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. We see no reason that this year will be any different.

Here’s how to update your iPhone once the time comes.

How to get iOS 16 on your iPhone

You’ll want to do a couple of things before you start. Charge your iPhone to at least 20%, and keep it plugged in while you update. Back up your iPhone to iCloud or iTunes, just in case. Then, it’s time to update: Open the Settings app Tap on General Select Software Update Tap on Download and Install

That will download the update package. Depending on how many people try to download, this might take some time. Once downloaded, you might have to tap again to start the installation. Your iPhone will verify the download, then reboot to install things.

watchOS 9 is also available today, for anyone on an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. You’ll have to update your iPhone to iOS 16 first.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: